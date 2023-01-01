Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Saint Augustine

Saint Augustine restaurants
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Antonios Pizza and Grill - 9155 County Road 13 N

9155 County Road 13 N # 2, Saint Augustine

Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Italian Loaf Bread with flat top Grilled Steak, Green Peppers topped with Provolone Cheese. Baked in our brick oven until Golden Brown.
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$11.99
Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers and Onions
Philly Cheese Steak Roll$0.00
Foot Long: Thin Sliced Steak, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella.
2 Creeks Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine

TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheese Steak$13.95
Shaved roast beef, caramelized onion and peppers, Provolone cheese on a grilled roll
