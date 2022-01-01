Pies in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve pies
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
Tart taste of the Keys
|Southern Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.50
Seasoned chicken, carrots and peas served in a bowl topped with biscuit
Back 40 A1A 2
6101 A1A S Unit 111, St. Augustine
|Homemade Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Homemade, Creamy, Sweet, & Tangy. Best On The Island!