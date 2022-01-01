Reuben in Saint Augustine
Saint Augustine restaurants that serve reuben
More about Gas Full Service Restaurant
Gas Full Service Restaurant
9c Anastasia Blvd,, St. Augustine
|Reuben Rolls
|$11.00
Hand rolled egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Home made Russian dipping sauce
More about Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine
455 S Legacy Trail E106, Saint Augustine
|Reuben
|$13.00
More about 2 Creeks Bar & Grill
2 Creeks Bar & Grill
74 capulet Dr Suite 201, Saint Augustine
|Reuben
|$11.00
Lean corned beef, or all natural turkey breast, sliced thin with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye