Saint Charles restaurants you'll love

Must-try Saint Charles restaurants

moto imōto image

 

moto imōto

181 S First Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dynamite Roll$18.00
Spicy Snow Crab | Shrimp | Cucumber | Avocado | Spicy Mayo | Tempura Crunch
Salmon Crunch Roll$10.00
Salmon | Avocado | Cucumber | Tempura Crumbs
moto imoto Roll$18.00
Shrimp Tempura | Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tempura Fired | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Unagi Sauce | Wasabi Aioli
Chime & Stave image

 

Chime & Stave

40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, Campton Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$13.00
Parmeasan Crusted Chicken$19.00
Ultimate Steak Sandwich$17.00
La Zaza Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

La Zaza Trattoria

5 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pesce Bianco alla Spinaci$25.95
Lake Superior Whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a lemon butter sauce with a side of fire roasted spinach
Small Insalata alla ZaZa$6.95
Romaine lettuce with mixed vegetables and Kalamata olives in our house vinaigrette topped with crumbled Danish bleu cheese
Penne Abruzzese$20.95
Penne pasta with homemade crumbled Italian sausage and pancetta in a spicy tomato sauce topped with Parmigiano
Tap House Grill - St Charles image

 

Tap House Grill - St Charles

3341 w main street, st charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed with blackened chicken, tomato basil sauce and Mexican street corn, served with garlic toast
TAP HOUSE CHOP CHOP$9.99
Romaine, celery, tomato, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, bacon, bleu and Parmesan cheeses, cucumber and onion, with herb-balsamic vinaigrette
TURKEY BURGER$13.99
Our housemade 'all natural' turkey blend, topped with chipotle aioli, avocado, pico do gallo, lettuce and mozzarella, on a toasted potato bun
Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flagship Burger$14.00
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Skillet On The Border$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
Craft Works Pizza image

 

Craft Works Pizza

40W134 Campron Crossing Drive, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids 6 Inch Pizza$5.95
Harvest Mushroom$14.00
Online 12 Inch BYO Pizza$12.00
Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub image

 

Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub

109 W. Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cobb Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spring mix onnine grain bread
Jumbo Chicken Wings$13.00
With McNallys special house sauce, and an Irish Cashel bleu cheese dip (also available char-grilled)
Wild Rover Reuben$13.00
Braised corned beef, house slaw, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on seeded rye
Banner pic

 

The Hive Tavern & Eatery

204 W Main St., Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Chi Town Wrap$15.00
Thin Strips of Steak, Giardiniera Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Red and Green Peppers in a Honey Wheat Wrap.
Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Cheddar, breaded and served with a side of Ranch and Marinara.
Fried Pickles$9.00
Our house Pickles hand breaded and deep fried.
Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

 

Kava Diem Organic River Cafe

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
American Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambles eggs, bacon, avocado, hash brown potatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of hash browns
Basic Brekki$9.50
Kava maple bacon, two eggs your way and choice of English muffin or toast
Egg & Veggie Sandwich$10.00
Fried pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
The Office image

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$16.00
Glazed strip steak, arugula, onion, blue cheese and aioli
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine, tomato, corn, pecans, red onion, cucumber, ranch
Beet & Apple Salad$13.00
Arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, apple, goat cheese, orange, pecans
Alley 64 Bar & Grill image

 

Alley 64 Bar & Grill

212 Main St, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Pc Boneless Wings$7.99
12 Pc Boneless Wings$11.99
12 Pc Wings$11.99
La Mesa Modern Mexican image

 

La Mesa Modern Mexican

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tinga Tacos$14.00
Baja Tacos$15.00
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
Gia Mia - St Charles image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - St Charles

31 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paccheri Vodka$17.50
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
Ricotta & Honeycomb$10.00
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Fruit Yogurt Bowl$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
Pollyanna Brewing Company image

 

Pollyanna Brewing Company

106 S Riverside Avenue, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set$49.00
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set Includes:
375ml Bottle Vodka
375ml Bottle Gin
375ml Bottle Rum
2 15.5oz Collins Cocktail glasses
4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure$12.00
2
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack$39.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack Includes:
Special Edition Red Can Cooler
Ornament
Custom logo glassware
Mixed 16oz can 4 pack including-
Lite Thinking
Fun Size
In The Cards
Dreamsicle Flurries
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro image

 

Chamber Red Chinese Bistro

1554 E Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
General Tso Chicken$11.00
Sweet & spicy brown sauce, steamed broccoli, bell pepper, onion
Orange Chicken$11.00
Tangy orange peel glaze, steamed broccoli, orange slices
Sweet Sour Chicken$11.00
Signature strawberry sweet sour sauce, bell peppers, onion, pineapple
The Burger Shop - St. Charles image

 

The Burger Shop - St. Charles

2704 E. Main St., Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wok n Fire image

 

Wok n Fire

2801 E Main St., St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Duke's Northwoods Inn image

 

Duke's Northwoods Inn

7 East Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rookies Pub & Grill

1545 West Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rock N Rav

105 East Main Street, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
