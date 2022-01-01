Saint Charles restaurants you'll love
More about moto imōto
moto imōto
181 S First Street, St Charles
|Popular items
|Dynamite Roll
|$18.00
Spicy Snow Crab | Shrimp | Cucumber | Avocado | Spicy Mayo | Tempura Crunch
|Salmon Crunch Roll
|$10.00
Salmon | Avocado | Cucumber | Tempura Crumbs
|moto imoto Roll
|$18.00
Shrimp Tempura | Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tempura Fired | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Unagi Sauce | Wasabi Aioli
More about Chime & Stave
Chime & Stave
40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, Campton Hills
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$13.00
|Parmeasan Crusted Chicken
|$19.00
|Ultimate Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
More about La Zaza Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
La Zaza Trattoria
5 S 1st St, St Charles
|Popular items
|Pesce Bianco alla Spinaci
|$25.95
Lake Superior Whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a lemon butter sauce with a side of fire roasted spinach
|Small Insalata alla ZaZa
|$6.95
Romaine lettuce with mixed vegetables and Kalamata olives in our house vinaigrette topped with crumbled Danish bleu cheese
|Penne Abruzzese
|$20.95
Penne pasta with homemade crumbled Italian sausage and pancetta in a spicy tomato sauce topped with Parmigiano
More about Tap House Grill - St Charles
Tap House Grill - St Charles
3341 w main street, st charles
|Popular items
|BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA
|$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed with blackened chicken, tomato basil sauce and Mexican street corn, served with garlic toast
|TAP HOUSE CHOP CHOP
|$9.99
Romaine, celery, tomato, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, bacon, bleu and Parmesan cheeses, cucumber and onion, with herb-balsamic vinaigrette
|TURKEY BURGER
|$13.99
Our housemade 'all natural' turkey blend, topped with chipotle aioli, avocado, pico do gallo, lettuce and mozzarella, on a toasted potato bun
More about Flagship On The Fox
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Popular items
|Flagship Burger
|$14.00
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Skillet On The Border
|$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
|Skillet Carnivore
|$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
|(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe
|$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
More about Craft Works Pizza
Craft Works Pizza
40W134 Campron Crossing Drive, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Kids 6 Inch Pizza
|$5.95
|Harvest Mushroom
|$14.00
|Online 12 Inch BYO Pizza
|$12.00
More about Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
109 W. Main St, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spring mix onnine grain bread
|Jumbo Chicken Wings
|$13.00
With McNallys special house sauce, and an Irish Cashel bleu cheese dip (also available char-grilled)
|Wild Rover Reuben
|$13.00
Braised corned beef, house slaw, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on seeded rye
More about The Hive Tavern & Eatery
The Hive Tavern & Eatery
204 W Main St., Saint Charles
|Popular items
|The Chi Town Wrap
|$15.00
Thin Strips of Steak, Giardiniera Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Red and Green Peppers in a Honey Wheat Wrap.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Cheddar, breaded and served with a side of Ranch and Marinara.
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Our house Pickles hand breaded and deep fried.
Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli
More about Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles
|Popular items
|American Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambles eggs, bacon, avocado, hash brown potatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of hash browns
|Basic Brekki
|$9.50
Kava maple bacon, two eggs your way and choice of English muffin or toast
|Egg & Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
More about The Office
The Office
201 E Main St, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
Glazed strip steak, arugula, onion, blue cheese and aioli
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
romaine, tomato, corn, pecans, red onion, cucumber, ranch
|Beet & Apple Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, apple, goat cheese, orange, pecans
More about Alley 64 Bar & Grill
Alley 64 Bar & Grill
212 Main St, St Charles
|Popular items
|6 Pc Boneless Wings
|$7.99
|12 Pc Boneless Wings
|$11.99
|12 Pc Wings
|$11.99
More about La Mesa Modern Mexican
La Mesa Modern Mexican
51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il
|Popular items
|Tinga Tacos
|$14.00
|Baja Tacos
|$15.00
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - St Charles
31 S 1st St, St Charles
|Popular items
|Paccheri Vodka
|$17.50
Giant Rigatoni | Italian Sausage | Garlic Chili Flakes | Roasted Tomato | Crispy Prosciutto | Vodka Sauce
|Ricotta & Honeycomb
|$10.00
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
|Romano Crusted Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
|(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
|Fruit Yogurt Bowl
|$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
More about Pollyanna Brewing Company
Pollyanna Brewing Company
106 S Riverside Avenue, St. Charles
|Popular items
|2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set
|$49.00
2021 Holiday Spirits Gift Set Includes:
375ml Bottle Vodka
375ml Bottle Gin
375ml Bottle Rum
2 15.5oz Collins Cocktail glasses
|4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure
|$12.00
2
|2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack
|$39.00
2021 Holiday Beer Gift Pack Includes:
Special Edition Red Can Cooler
Ornament
Custom logo glassware
Mixed 16oz can 4 pack including-
Lite Thinking
Fun Size
In The Cards
Dreamsicle Flurries
More about Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
1554 E Main St, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|General Tso Chicken
|$11.00
Sweet & spicy brown sauce, steamed broccoli, bell pepper, onion
|Orange Chicken
|$11.00
Tangy orange peel glaze, steamed broccoli, orange slices
|Sweet Sour Chicken
|$11.00
Signature strawberry sweet sour sauce, bell peppers, onion, pineapple
More about The Burger Shop - St. Charles
The Burger Shop - St. Charles
2704 E. Main St., Saint Charles
More about Duke's Northwoods Inn
Duke's Northwoods Inn
7 East Main Street, St. Charles
More about Rookies Pub & Grill
Rookies Pub & Grill
1545 West Main Street, St. Charles
More about Rock N Rav
Rock N Rav
105 East Main Street, Saint Charles