Saint Charles bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Saint Charles
Chime & Stave
40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, Campton Hills
|Build Your Own Burger
|$13.00
|Parmeasan Crusted Chicken
|$19.00
|Ultimate Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Flagship Burger
|$14.00
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
109 W. Main St, Saint Charles
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
All natural Angus beef, peas, carrots, pearl onions in a Rosemary Guinness gravy, topped with charred colcannon whipped potatoes
|Chicken Cobb Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spring mix onnine grain bread
|Wild Rover Reuben
|$13.00
Braised corned beef, house slaw, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on seeded rye
Alley 64 Bar & Grill
212 Main St, St Charles
|6 Pc Boneless Wings
|$7.99
|12 Pc Boneless Wings
|$11.99
|12 Pc Wings
|$11.99