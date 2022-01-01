Saint Charles breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Charles

Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Flagship Burger$14.00
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Skillet On The Border$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
More about SYRUP
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
Fruit Yogurt Bowl$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Potstickers

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston