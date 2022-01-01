Saint Charles breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Saint Charles
More about Flagship On The Fox
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Popular items
|Flagship Burger
|$14.00
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.00
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Skillet On The Border
|$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
|Skillet Carnivore
|$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
|(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe
|$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Popular items
|(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
|Fruit Yogurt Bowl
|$7.99
Strawberry yogurt, non-fat vanilla yogurt, berries, bananas, walnuts and dried cranberries.