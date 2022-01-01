Avocado toast in Saint Charles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast Mediterranean$14.50
Smashed avocado, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and lemon wedge. Served with choice of poached eggs, cottage cheese or fruit.
More about SYRUP
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

 

Kava Diem Organic River Cafe

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naked Avocado Toast$10.50
Avocado toast topped with toasted garlic, chili flakes, olive oil drizzle
More about Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
Gia Mia - St Charles image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - St Charles

31 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$12.00
Housemade Giardiniera | Spring Vegetables | Sprouts | Whole Wheat Toast
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Avocado Toast$13.99
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, Maldon salt flakes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, and EVOO.
Avocado Toast$11.49
On our Whole grain thick artisan toast. Smashed avocado, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and lemon. Served with choice of poached eggs OR cottage cheese OR fruit cup.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

