Avocado toast in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve avocado toast
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Avocado Toast Mediterranean
|$14.50
Smashed avocado, buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and lemon wedge. Served with choice of poached eggs, cottage cheese or fruit.
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles
|Naked Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Avocado toast topped with toasted garlic, chili flakes, olive oil drizzle
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - St Charles
31 S 1st St, St Charles
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.00
Housemade Giardiniera | Spring Vegetables | Sprouts | Whole Wheat Toast
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Mediterranean Avocado Toast
|$13.99
Buffalo mozzarella, tomatoes, Maldon salt flakes, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, and EVOO.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.49
On our Whole grain thick artisan toast. Smashed avocado, EVOO, Maldon salt flakes and lemon. Served with choice of poached eggs OR cottage cheese OR fruit cup.