Chilaquiles in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Chilaquiles (Red)
|$15.00
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.
|Chilaquiles (Green)
|$15.00
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.