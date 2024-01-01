Chilaquiles in Saint Charles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Charles restaurants that serve chilaquiles

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles (Red)$15.00
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.
Chilaquiles (Green)$15.00
Chorizo, SYRUP made salsa verde or ranchero salsa, avocado, onions, cotija cheese, seasoned crema drizzle, cilantro, black beans with srispy seasoned potatoes.
More about SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
Consumer pic

 

El Puente Restaurant

112 E Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles with Eggs$14.00
Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, with 2 eggs, any style, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream
More about El Puente Restaurant

