Chocolate cake in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about La Zaza Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
La Zaza Trattoria
5 S 1st St, St Charles
|Chocolate Ganache Cake
|$8.00
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake
More about The Office
The Office
201 E Main St, St. Charles
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Raspberry sauce and whipped cream
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - St Charles
31 S 1st St, St Charles
|Chocolate Tartufo Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
|Chocolate Tartufo Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|(3) Ghirardelli Chocolate Cakes Combo
|$14.99
With chocolate chips and whipped cream. Served with two eggs and choice of two hand pattied sausages or two links or two applewood bacon.
|(3) Ghirardelli Chocolate Cakes
|$10.99
With chocolate chips and whipped cream.