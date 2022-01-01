Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve chocolate cake

moto imōto image

 

moto imōto

181 S First Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moto Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about moto imōto
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

La Zaza Trattoria

5 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Ganache Cake$8.00
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate-drenched chocolate cake
More about La Zaza Trattoria
The Office image

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
Raspberry sauce and whipped cream
More about The Office
Gia Mia - St Charles image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - St Charles

31 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tartufo Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Tartufo Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake | White + Dark Chocolate Mousse
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
(3) Ghirardelli Chocolate Cakes Combo$14.99
With chocolate chips and whipped cream. Served with two eggs and choice of two hand pattied sausages or two links or two applewood bacon.
(3) Ghirardelli Chocolate Cakes$10.99
With chocolate chips and whipped cream.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

