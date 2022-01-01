Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve chopped salad

Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
Item pic

 

Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub

109 W. Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Asian Salad$13.00
Napa & red cabbage, sliced chicken breast, almonds, wonton crisps, cucumbers, sesame, and carrots with a soy-ginger dressing
More about Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
Item pic

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$14.00
Spinach, arugula, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tossed in olive oil & lime juice
More about The Office
La Mesa Modern Mexican image

 

La Mesa Modern Mexican

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$13.00
More about La Mesa Modern Mexican
Item pic

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, ranch dressing, roasted corn and black bean salsa, cilantro, cheddar cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with corn tortilla strips.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

