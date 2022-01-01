Cinnamon rolls in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Cinnamon Roll (3) French Toast
|$12.50
Three slices of cinnamon roll bread dipped in our Mexican vanilla, cinnamon infused batter and drizzled with SYRUP made cream cheese icing.
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast a la carte
|$10.99
Three slices of cinnamon roll french toast, topped with our cafe-made cream cheese icing.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast (14) Small Pan
|$29.99
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo
|$14.99
Three slices of cinnamon roll french toast, topped with our cafe-made vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with two eggs and choice of hand-pattied sausage or two links or two applewood bacon strips.