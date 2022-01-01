Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Tap House Grill

3341 w main street, st charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HOT N SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN$13.29
Crispy boneless Buffalo chicken, iceberg, carrot, celery, ranch dressing, shredded cheddar cheese, tossed and wrapped
DOUBLE DECKER, CRISPY BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN MELT$17.49
Beer-battered fried chicken topped with Merkts cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles, on a potato bun
More about Tap House Grill
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich on a grilled Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion. Choice of mayo or Chipolte sauce.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

