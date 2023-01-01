Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curly fries in
Saint Charles
/
Saint Charles
/
Curly Fries
Saint Charles restaurants that serve curly fries
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
No reviews yet
BASKET CURLY FRIES
$10.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
The Filling Station Pub & Grill
300 W Main St, Saint Charles
No reviews yet
Curly Fries
$3.99
More about The Filling Station Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles
Clams
Turkey Burgers
Filet Mignon
Bruschetta
Turkey Clubs
Philly Cheesesteaks
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Cappuccino
More near Saint Charles to explore
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Elgin
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Wheaton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Carol Stream
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
West Chicago
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1691 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1176 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(635 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(783 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(425 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(673 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston