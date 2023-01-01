Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The Water Bar Geneva

315 West State Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
Homemade garlic herb bun, vegan patty, egg patty and our zesty cheese sauce made the way you like.
More about The Water Bar Geneva
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

 

Kava Diem Cafe

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg & Yum Sandwich$12.50
Fried pasture-raised egg, kava maple bacon, cheddar, arugula with smoked paprika aioli, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, covered with melted white cheddar cheese, on buttery whole-wheat toast, topped with a garlic aioli and a side of hash browns
Egg & Veggie Sandwich$11.50
Fried pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
More about Kava Diem Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Shrimp Tacos

Omelettes

Chicken Fajitas

Cobb Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Potstickers

Turkey Clubs

Ravioli

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1475 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (566 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston