Egg sandwiches in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Water Bar Geneva
315 West State Street, Geneva
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
Homemade garlic herb bun, vegan patty, egg patty and our zesty cheese sauce made the way you like.
Kava Diem Cafe
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles
|Bacon, Egg & Yum Sandwich
|$12.50
Fried pasture-raised egg, kava maple bacon, cheddar, arugula with smoked paprika aioli, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
|Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, covered with melted white cheddar cheese, on buttery whole-wheat toast, topped with a garlic aioli and a side of hash browns
|Egg & Veggie Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns