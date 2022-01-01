Fish and chips in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Chime & Stave
Chime & Stave
40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, Campton Hills
|Proper Fish & Chips
|$17.00
More about Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
109 W. Main St, Saint Charles
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
All natural Angus beef, peas, carrots, pearl onions in a Rosemary Guinness gravy, topped with charred colcannon whipped potatoes
|Chicken Cobb Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese, spring mix onnine grain bread
|Wild Rover Reuben
|$13.00
Braised corned beef, house slaw, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on seeded rye