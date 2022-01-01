French toast in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve french toast

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skillet On The Border$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
More about SYRUP
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Combo$12.49
Two thick slices of french toast, topped with our whipped cinnamon butter. Served with two eggs and choice of two hand-pattied sausages or two links or two applewood bacon strips.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Penne

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston