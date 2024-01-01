Meatloaf in Saint Charles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

TakeoutDelivery
Large Fresh Baked MeatLoaf (After 4PM)$19.49
Baked fresh daily with ground steak, onions and green peppers and our tangy ketchup glaze. Served with red-skin mashed potatoes and one side kick.
Small Fresh Baked MeatLoaf (After 4pm)$15.99
Small plate version of our Meatloaf. Baked fresh daily with ground steak, onions and green peppers and our tangy ketchup glaze. Served with red-skin mashed potatoes and one side kick.
Bistro Meatloaf$16.99
Sliced and stacked with red skin mashed potatoes, grilled onions, portabella mushrooms, bistro sauce and crispy onion straws. Served with one side.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles

12 South 1st Street, St. Charles

TakeoutDelivery
MEATLOAF$24.00
Wagyu beef meatloaf served with horseradish whipped potatoes, beer gravy, charred carrots and crispy center line onions
More about Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles

