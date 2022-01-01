Omelettes in Saint Charles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Charles restaurants that serve omelettes

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

Omelette Mile High$14.00
Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.
Omelette Santa Fe$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
Omelette Mediterranean$14.00
Sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes with parmesan, fresh basil and feta cheese,
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

Billy's Omelette$13.99
Bacon, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese, served with roasted spudz.
Supreme Omelette$14.49
Sausage, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar-jack cheese served with roasted spudz.
Monterey Omelette$13.99
Bacon, Avocado, Monterey cheese with tomatoes, cheddar-jack and scallions served with choice of roasted spudz.
