Omelettes in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve omelettes
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Omelette Mile High
|$14.00
Diced ham off the bone, sauteed onions, green peppers and melted Tillamook cheddar.
|Omelette Santa Fe
|$15.00
Hickory smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado, Tillamook cheddar, chives, ranchero salsa and a seasoned crema drizzle.
|Omelette Mediterranean
|$14.00
Sauteed spinach, kalamata olives, red onions and tomatoes with parmesan, fresh basil and feta cheese,
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Billy's Omelette
|$13.99
Bacon, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese, served with roasted spudz.
|Supreme Omelette
|$14.49
Sausage, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar-jack cheese served with roasted spudz.
|Monterey Omelette
|$13.99
Bacon, Avocado, Monterey cheese with tomatoes, cheddar-jack and scallions served with choice of roasted spudz.