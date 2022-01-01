Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Tap House Grill

3341 w main street, st charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.29
MANGO MAHI QUESADILLA$16.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened, wild-caught South Pacific mahi-mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with sour cream and spicy mango habanero sauce on the side
More about Tap House Grill
Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadillas$10.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
The Office image

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza quesadilla$11.00
More about The Office
La Mesa Modern Mexican image

 

La Mesa Modern Mexican

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Steak Quesadilla$8.00
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about La Mesa Modern Mexican
Item pic

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas Appetizer$11.49
Fajita chicken, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and salsa.
Fajita Chicken Quesadillas$13.99
Fajita chicken with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa and chipotle ranch.
Cheesy Quesadilla$6.29
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

