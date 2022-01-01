Quesadillas in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve quesadillas
Tap House Grill
3341 w main street, st charles
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$8.29
|MANGO MAHI QUESADILLA
|$16.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened, wild-caught South Pacific mahi-mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with sour cream and spicy mango habanero sauce on the side
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
La Mesa Modern Mexican
51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il
|Kids Steak Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Chicken Quesadillas Appetizer
|$11.49
Fajita chicken, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream and salsa.
|Fajita Chicken Quesadillas
|$13.99
Fajita chicken with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa and chipotle ranch.
|Cheesy Quesadilla
|$6.29