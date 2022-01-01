Reuben in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve reuben
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.00
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Reuben Panini
|$14.50
A corned beef classic with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on pressed marble rye.
Mc Nallys Traditional Irish Pub
109 W. Main St, Saint Charles
|Wild Rover Reuben
|$16.00
Braised corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on seeded rye
The Office
201 E Main St, St. Charles
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$13.00
Asian slaw, swiss, 1000 island