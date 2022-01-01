Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Saint Charles
/
Saint Charles
/
Shrimp Salad
Saint Charles restaurants that serve shrimp salad
The Office
201 E Main St, St. Charles
No reviews yet
Peach & Shrimp Salad
$16.95
romaine, apple, roasted pepper, sesame, goat cheese, lemon vin
More about The Office
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
No reviews yet
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$15.99
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
