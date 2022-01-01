Sliders in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve sliders
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Breakfast Sliders
|$13.50
(3) Flavorful nitrate free chicken sausages on brioche mini buns with savory, sweet bacon jam, scrambled eggs and Tillmook cheddar. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles
|Sliders
|$13.00
Your choice of seasoned ground beef, tomato-basil turkey or grilled chicken sliders with cheese and choice of toppings served with chips or veg side
The Office
201 E Main St, St. Charles
|Ahi Tuna Sliders
|$15.00
Sesame, aioli, asian slaw