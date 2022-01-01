Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve sliders

Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliders$11.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Sliders$13.50
(3) Flavorful nitrate free chicken sausages on brioche mini buns with savory, sweet bacon jam, scrambled eggs and Tillmook cheddar. Served with crispy seasoned potatoes.
More about SYRUP
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

 

Kava Diem Organic River Cafe

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders$13.00
Your choice of seasoned ground beef, tomato-basil turkey or grilled chicken sliders with cheese and choice of toppings served with chips or veg side
More about Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
The Office image

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Sliders$15.00
Sesame, aioli, asian slaw
More about The Office
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders$13.99
(3) Slow roasted pulled pork, BBQ sauce, apple coleslaw and crispy onion straws served on 3 grilled Brioche buns.
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

