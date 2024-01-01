Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saint Charles restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Saint Charles

Must-try Saint Charles restaurants

Main pic

 

Portofino Trattoria - 40W188 Campton Crossings Drive

40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Romano$24.95
Half roasted chicken sautéed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, rosemary
and white wine served with a side of roasted potatoes
Classic$13.95
Choice of cheese - add bacon
White fish$28.95
Roasted whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a light
butter sauce with a side of roasted spinach
More about Portofino Trattoria - 40W188 Campton Crossings Drive
Consumer pic

 

Wings & Chips - 1960 W MAIN ST

1960 W MAIN ST, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Fries$7.99
Fries with Our Signature Sauce & Jalapenos.
65¢ Wings Special$7.80
Minimum 12 wings
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fresh Brioche Bun, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Chicken, Nashville Sauce & Pickles.
More about Wings & Chips - 1960 W MAIN ST
Consumer pic

 

Fry N' Wings

610 East Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$3.29
Regular or Large
20 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$28.55
Up to 4 Flavors
Dipping sauce$1.49
Choose One
More about Fry N' Wings
Consumer pic

 

moto imoto

181 S First Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange Peel Chicken$18.00
Stir-Fried Chicken | Orange Zest | Garlic Chili Sauce | Broccoli
moto imoto Roll$19.00
Shrimp Tempura | Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tempura Fired | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Unagi Sauce | Wasabi Aioli
Avocado + Cucumber$10.00
Sushi Rice | Avocado | Cucumber
More about moto imoto
Consumer pic

 

Mio Modo

200 S. Second St., St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Arrosto Romana$27.95
Roasted half chicken with garlic, shallots, rosemary, lemon and olive oil, served with roasted potatoes
Insalata Francesca$13.00
Romaine, endive, pea pods, tomatoes, green beans, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Creste De Gallo alla Vodka$24.00
Vodka sauce, crumbled sausage, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano
More about Mio Modo
Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Curly Fries$5.00
Fish Tacos$14.00
Flagship Burger$15.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
SYRUP image

 

SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana$14.00
Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.
Skillet Cluck Cluck$16.00
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
Skillet Carnivore$16.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
More about SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
Banner pic

 

The Hive Tavern and Eatery

204 W Main St., Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Tender strips of marinated chicken, hand-breaded and fried.
Served with our signature Honey Mustard.
BYO Burger$13.00
Build Your Own Burger.
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Chi Town Wrap$15.00
Thin Strips of Steak, Giardiniera Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Red and Green Peppers in a Honey Wheat Wrap.
More about The Hive Tavern and Eatery
Consumer pic

 

El Puente Restaurant

112 E Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chilaquiles with Eggs$14.00
Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, with 2 eggs, any style, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream
Queso Fundido$10.50
Grilled Chorizo OR Shredded Chicken with Melted Mexican Cheese, garnished with Jalapeno slices and served with Tortillas
Tostada Dinner$12.00
Open faced cripsy tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Tomato. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Guacamole, or Steak
More about El Puente Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Chums Shrimp Shack

2115 West Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chum Sampler$16.99
2 crispy, 2 beer battered, 2 coconut, 2 cod with French fries or coleslaw
Mediterranean Walleye$13.99
Canadian walleye, Italian spices, lemon butter & white wine
Boom Boom Wrap$13.99
Crispy shrimp, cilantro cabbage, avocado & boom boom sauce on a flour tortilla
More about Chums Shrimp Shack
La Mesa Modern Mexican image

 

La Mesa Modern Mexican - St. Charles

51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Elote$10.00
Traditional Guacamole$10.00
Salsa Pick One$3.00
More about La Mesa Modern Mexican - St. Charles
Gia Mia - St Charles image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - St Charles

31 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
Margherita$14.00
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | EVOO | Parmesan
Ricotta + Honeycomb$11.00
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
More about Gia Mia - St Charles
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64) image

 

Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)

1625 E Main St,, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Ultimate Skillet$15.49
Two eggs served over roasted spudz or hash browns with ham, smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
(3) Buttermilk Pancakes$10.49
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
More about Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
Consumer pic

 

Coroco Coffee St. Charles - 101 S 1st St

101 S 1st St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Espresso$0.00
Freshly roasted espresso.
Latte$0.00
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
Drip Coffee$0.00
Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.
More about Coroco Coffee St. Charles - 101 S 1st St
Consumer pic

 

Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles

12 South 1st Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE BIG MIC$18.00
"Big Mick." Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, "beer" pickles and onions. Just no sesame seeds on that bun!
HOUSE CHICKEN WINGS$18.00
10 hand battered, crispy wings, tossed in your choice of our 3 house made sauces - choice of truffalo honey, Alter BBQ, or spicy chili glaze served with celery sticks & ranch.
ALTER BURGER$18.00
8oz. Brisket & Short Rib Steak Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Alter Sauce, Buttery Hamburger Bun
More about Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro image

 

Chamber Red Chinese Bistro

1554 E Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shanghai Egg Rolls (4)$6.00
Crispy vegetable rolls served with strawberry sweet & sour sauce.
Pan Fried Potstickers (5)$8.00
Handmade tradition pork dumpling seared to perfection. Served with garlic soy sauce.
Crab Rangoons (4)$8.00
Crispy wrapper filled with crab meat, cream cheese, onion and celery. Served with strawberry sweet & sour sauce.
More about Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
Main pic

 

Rookies Pub and Grill - St Charles

1545 West Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MVP Burger$14.99
Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings
Aaron Rodgers Burger$16.99
Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds
Ty Cobb Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - St Charles
Main pic

 

mc nallys irish pub - 109 W Main St

109 W Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 RUEBEN SAND$12.00
SALMON BOXTY$22.00
More about mc nallys irish pub - 109 W Main St
Banner pic

 

Beef Shack- St. Charles - 2015 West Main Street

2015 West Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shack Sauce$1.00
The sweet and tangy gateway sauce to life of maximum ﬂavor.
Fresh-Cut French Fries$3.29
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
More about Beef Shack- St. Charles - 2015 West Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Rock N Rav

105 East Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rock N Rav
Tap House Grill - St Charles image

 

Tap House Grill - St. Charles - St Charles

3341 w main street, st charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tap House Grill - St. Charles - St Charles
Craft Works Pizza image

 

Craft Works Pizza - Saint Charles

40W134 Campron Crossing Drive, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Craft Works Pizza - Saint Charles
Wok n Fire image

 

Wok n Fire - St. Charles

2801 E Main St., St Charles

No reviews yet
More about Wok n Fire - St. Charles
The Office image

 

The Office

201 E Main St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Office
Main pic

 

Alley 64 Bar & Grill - St Charles

212 Main St, St Charles

No reviews yet
More about Alley 64 Bar & Grill - St Charles
Consumer pic

 

Duke's Northwoods - 7 East Main Street

7 East Main Street, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Duke's Northwoods - 7 East Main Street
Pollyanna Brewing Company image

 

Pollyanna Brewing Company

106 S Riverside Avenue, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pollyanna Brewing Company
Banner pic

 

Whiskey Bend - 222 W Main St

222 W Main St, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Whiskey Bend - 222 W Main St
Restaurant banner

 

Throwback Sports Bar - 1890 W Main St

1890 W Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Throwback Sports Bar - 1890 W Main St
Crazy Fox Bar & Grille image

 

Crazy Fox Bar & Grille

104 E Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
More about Crazy Fox Bar & Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Calamari

Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1335 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (740 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (768 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston