Saint Charles restaurants you'll love
Must-try Saint Charles restaurants
Portofino Trattoria - 40W188 Campton Crossings Drive
40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Pollo Romano
|$24.95
Half roasted chicken sautéed in garlic, olive oil, lemon, rosemary
and white wine served with a side of roasted potatoes
|Classic
|$13.95
Choice of cheese - add bacon
|White fish
|$28.95
Roasted whitefish sautéed with baby capers and shallots in a light
butter sauce with a side of roasted spinach
Wings & Chips - 1960 W MAIN ST
1960 W MAIN ST, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$7.99
Fries with Our Signature Sauce & Jalapenos.
|65¢ Wings Special
|$7.80
Minimum 12 wings
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fresh Brioche Bun, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Chicken, Nashville Sauce & Pickles.
Fry N' Wings
610 East Main St, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.29
Regular or Large
|20 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN
|$28.55
Up to 4 Flavors
|Dipping sauce
|$1.49
Choose One
moto imoto
181 S First Street, St Charles
|Popular items
|Orange Peel Chicken
|$18.00
Stir-Fried Chicken | Orange Zest | Garlic Chili Sauce | Broccoli
|moto imoto Roll
|$19.00
Shrimp Tempura | Cream Cheese | Avocado | Tempura Fired | Spicy Mayo | Masago | Unagi Sauce | Wasabi Aioli
|Avocado + Cucumber
|$10.00
Sushi Rice | Avocado | Cucumber
Mio Modo
200 S. Second St., St. Charles
|Popular items
|Pollo Arrosto Romana
|$27.95
Roasted half chicken with garlic, shallots, rosemary, lemon and olive oil, served with roasted potatoes
|Insalata Francesca
|$13.00
Romaine, endive, pea pods, tomatoes, green beans, crumbled blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Creste De Gallo alla Vodka
|$24.00
Vodka sauce, crumbled sausage, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Popular items
|Curly Fries
|$5.00
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
|Flagship Burger
|$15.00
SYRUP - St. Charles - Randall Rd
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Crepes (3) Nutella & Banana
|$14.00
Creamy chocolate hazelnut with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream.
|Skillet Cluck Cluck
|$16.00
Hand battered crispy chicken breast with green peppers, sauteed onions, mild chorizo sausage gravy and topped with hickory smoked chopped bacon, seasoned crema drizle and chives.
|Skillet Carnivore
|$16.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
The Hive Tavern and Eatery
204 W Main St., Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Tender strips of marinated chicken, hand-breaded and fried.
Served with our signature Honey Mustard.
|BYO Burger
|$13.00
Build Your Own Burger.
Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
|Chi Town Wrap
|$15.00
Thin Strips of Steak, Giardiniera Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Red and Green Peppers in a Honey Wheat Wrap.
El Puente Restaurant
112 E Main St, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Chilaquiles with Eggs
|$14.00
Tortilla Chips sauteed in a Tangy Sauce with beef, with 2 eggs, any style, topped with Mexican Cheese, served with Beans & Sour Cream
|Queso Fundido
|$10.50
Grilled Chorizo OR Shredded Chicken with Melted Mexican Cheese, garnished with Jalapeno slices and served with Tortillas
|Tostada Dinner
|$12.00
Open faced cripsy tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Tomato. Choice of Beef, Chicken, Guacamole, or Steak
Chums Shrimp Shack
2115 West Main Street, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Chum Sampler
|$16.99
2 crispy, 2 beer battered, 2 coconut, 2 cod with French fries or coleslaw
|Mediterranean Walleye
|$13.99
Canadian walleye, Italian spices, lemon butter & white wine
|Boom Boom Wrap
|$13.99
Crispy shrimp, cilantro cabbage, avocado & boom boom sauce on a flour tortilla
La Mesa Modern Mexican - St. Charles
51 S. 1st St., St. Charles Il
|Popular items
|Elote
|$10.00
|Traditional Guacamole
|$10.00
|Salsa Pick One
|$3.00
PIZZA • TAPAS
Gia Mia - St Charles
31 S 1st St, St Charles
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Imported Rigatoni | Classic Italian Meat Ragu | Parmigiano | Tomato Sauce
|Margherita
|$14.00
Tomato Sauce | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Salt | EVOO | Parmesan
|Ricotta + Honeycomb
|$11.00
Whipped ricotta | Evoo | sea salt | toast | wildflower honeycomb
Colonial Cafe (STC Rt 64)
1625 E Main St,, St. Charles
|Popular items
|The Ultimate Skillet
|$15.49
Two eggs served over roasted spudz or hash browns with ham, smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar-jack cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.99
Our famous crispy chicken tenders, apple coleslaw and french fries.
|(3) Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.49
3 buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar
Coroco Coffee St. Charles - 101 S 1st St
101 S 1st St, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Espresso
|$0.00
Freshly roasted espresso.
|Latte
|$0.00
Freshly roasted espresso, steamed milk of choice. Calories are based on medium size and whole milk as the standard milk choice.
|Drip Coffee
|$0.00
Freshly brewed house roasted coffee.
Alter Brewing + Kitchen - St. Charles
12 South 1st Street, St. Charles
|Popular items
|THE BIG MIC
|$18.00
"Big Mick." Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, "beer" pickles and onions. Just no sesame seeds on that bun!
|HOUSE CHICKEN WINGS
|$18.00
10 hand battered, crispy wings, tossed in your choice of our 3 house made sauces - choice of truffalo honey, Alter BBQ, or spicy chili glaze served with celery sticks & ranch.
|ALTER BURGER
|$18.00
8oz. Brisket & Short Rib Steak Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and Alter Sauce, Buttery Hamburger Bun
Chamber Red Chinese Bistro
1554 E Main St, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|Shanghai Egg Rolls (4)
|$6.00
Crispy vegetable rolls served with strawberry sweet & sour sauce.
|Pan Fried Potstickers (5)
|$8.00
Handmade tradition pork dumpling seared to perfection. Served with garlic soy sauce.
|Crab Rangoons (4)
|$8.00
Crispy wrapper filled with crab meat, cream cheese, onion and celery. Served with strawberry sweet & sour sauce.
Rookies Pub and Grill - St Charles
1545 West Main Street, St. Charles
|Popular items
|MVP Burger
|$14.99
Broiled juicy steak burger on a bun, add your cheese & toppings
|Aaron Rodgers Burger
|$16.99
Topped with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon & cheese curds
|Ty Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, bacon, egg, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese & croutons.
mc nallys irish pub - 109 W Main St
109 W Main St, Saint Charles
|Popular items
|1/2 RUEBEN SAND
|$12.00
|SALMON BOXTY
|$22.00
Beef Shack- St. Charles - 2015 West Main Street
2015 West Main Street, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Shack Sauce
|$1.00
The sweet and tangy gateway sauce to life of maximum ﬂavor.
|Fresh-Cut French Fries
|$3.29
Famously fresh cut and fried in front of your face.
Tap House Grill - St. Charles - St Charles
3341 w main street, st charles
Craft Works Pizza - Saint Charles
40W134 Campron Crossing Drive, Saint Charles
Alley 64 Bar & Grill - St Charles
212 Main St, St Charles
Duke's Northwoods - 7 East Main Street
7 East Main Street, St. Charles
Throwback Sports Bar - 1890 W Main St
1890 W Main St, Saint Charles
- 2