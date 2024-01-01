Vegetable fried rice in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
More about Fry N' Wings
Fry N' Wings
610 East Main St, Saint Charles
|4pc wings with stir fried rice and 1 vegetable eggroll
|$12.99
More about moto imoto
moto imoto
181 S First Street, St Charles
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Brown Rice | Edamame | Carrots | Fried Tofu | Snow Peas | Pepper | Ginger | Broccoli | Tomatoes | Napa Cabbage | Bean Sprouts | Hoisin Sauce | Poached Egg |Sesame Oil
|Signature Vegetable Fried Rice
|$15.00
Edamame | Carrots | Snow Peas | Pepper | Ginger | Broccoli | Tomato | Napa Cabbage | Bean Sprouts | Hoisin Sauce | Poached Egg | Sesame Oil