Vegetable fried rice in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Item pic

 

Fry N' Wings

610 East Main St, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4pc wings with stir fried rice and 1 vegetable eggroll$12.99
More about Fry N' Wings
Consumer pic

 

moto imoto

181 S First Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Brown Rice | Edamame | Carrots | Fried Tofu | Snow Peas | Pepper | Ginger | Broccoli | Tomatoes | Napa Cabbage | Bean Sprouts | Hoisin Sauce | Poached Egg |Sesame Oil
Signature Vegetable Fried Rice$15.00
Edamame | Carrots | Snow Peas | Pepper | Ginger | Broccoli | Tomato | Napa Cabbage | Bean Sprouts | Hoisin Sauce | Poached Egg | Sesame Oil
More about moto imoto

