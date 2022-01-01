Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Flagship On The Fox image

 

Flagship On The Fox

100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.00
More about Flagship On The Fox
Item pic

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$13.00
SYRUP made all natural black bean patty, fresh cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, baby arugula, pesto aioli on brioche bun.
More about SYRUP
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

 

Kava Diem Organic River Cafe

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paleo Veggie Burger$14.00
Sweet potato, mushrooms, cassava root, coconut cream, flax seeds, celery, celery root, onion, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, garlic
Vegan Veggie Burger$14.00
Hand-made Veggie Patty (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black, garbanzo and pinto beans, corn, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, garlic, onion) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard atop seasonal mixed greens
More about Kava Diem Organic River Cafe

