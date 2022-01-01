Veggie burgers in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Flagship On The Fox
Flagship On The Fox
100 S Riverside Avenue, St Charles
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
SYRUP made all natural black bean patty, fresh cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, baby arugula, pesto aioli on brioche bun.
More about Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles
|Paleo Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Sweet potato, mushrooms, cassava root, coconut cream, flax seeds, celery, celery root, onion, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, garlic
|Vegan Veggie Burger
|$14.00
Hand-made Veggie Patty (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black, garbanzo and pinto beans, corn, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, garlic, onion) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard atop seasonal mixed greens