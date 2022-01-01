Waffles in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants that serve waffles

SYRUP image

 

SYRUP

552 Randall Road, St. Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skillet On The Border$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
Skillet Carnivore$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.
More about SYRUP
Alley 64 Bar & Grill image

 

Alley 64 Bar & Grill

212 Main St, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$2.99
More about Alley 64 Bar & Grill

Map

