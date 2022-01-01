Waffles in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve waffles
More about SYRUP
SYRUP
552 Randall Road, St. Charles
|Skillet On The Border
|$15.00
Chorizo, sauteed green peppers and onions with jalapenos, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, ranchero salsa, seasoned crema drizzle and cilantro.
|Skillet Carnivore
|$15.00
Ham off the bone, thick cut hickory smoked bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, crimini mushrooms and Tillamook cheddar
|(Lg) Chicken & Waffle Deluxe
|$17.00
Crispy chicken breasts, hickory smoked bacon, chipotle aioli drizzle, chipotle maple syrup, chives and cinnamon butter.