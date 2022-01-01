Cake in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve cake
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Limoncello Cake
|$5.50
Sicilian lemon cake layered with mascarpone and topped with European white chocolate curls.
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Chocolate ganache icing atop rich chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, and a chocolate cookie crust.
More about The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
5065 State Highway N, Cottleville
|Crab Cakes
|$35.00
Roasted Curry Cauliflower + Golden Raisins + Crème Fraiche + Cilantro Coulis