Chicken parmesan in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our scratch-made tomato sauce and Provel cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a choice of side.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.00
Hand-breaded sautéed & covered in our house-made tomato sauce. Topped with Provel cheese, and served with a side and a salad.
More about Bella Vino
Bella Vino
325 S. Main Street, Saint Charles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.00
breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pomodora sauce, parmesan, linguini pasta