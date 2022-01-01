Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Fratelli’s Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$15.00
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our scratch-made tomato sauce and Provel cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a choice of side.
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Hand-breaded sautéed & covered in our house-made tomato sauce. Topped with Provel cheese, and served with a side and a salad.
Bella Vino

325 S. Main Street, Saint Charles

Chicken Parmesan$13.00
breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pomodora sauce, parmesan, linguini pasta
Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.
