Chicken sandwiches in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our scratch-made tomato sauce and Provel cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a choice of side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke
501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken on a bun with one side.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, grilled tomato slices, and our tomato-basil mayo.
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
A spicy, blackened chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers and onions with provel cheese.
|Chicken Philly Sandwich
|$8.99
Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.