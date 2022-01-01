Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fratelli’s Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$15.00
Hand-breaded boneless chicken breast topped with our scratch-made tomato sauce and Provel cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a choice of side.
Salt + Smoke

501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES

Kids Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken on a bun with one side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pimento Cheddar, street corn relish on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, grilled tomato slices, and our tomato-basil mayo.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$8.99
A spicy, blackened chicken breast topped with sauteed peppers and onions with provel cheese.
Chicken Philly Sandwich$8.99
Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.
