Chicken wraps in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Piazza Messina
5535 State Highway N, Cottleville
|Bomba Calabrese Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.