Crispy chicken in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Burger Underground

142 N Main St., St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy Chicken Breast on Brioche Bun with Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and Garlic mayo
Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Melt$10.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey

5065 State Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$24.00
Mushroom Duxelles + Bordelaise Sauce + Roasted Roots
Schlafly Bankside

920 South Main Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.75
Spring mix, crispy buffalo chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, avocado & white cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese dressing
