Crispy chicken in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Burger Underground
Burger Underground
142 N Main St., St Charles
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Crispy Chicken Breast on Brioche Bun with Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and Garlic mayo
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd
Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Crispy Chicken Melt
|$10.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
More about The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
5065 State Highway N, Cottleville
|Crispy Chicken
|$24.00
Mushroom Duxelles + Bordelaise Sauce + Roasted Roots