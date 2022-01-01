Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Fratelli’s Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Toasted baguette topped with garlic, olive oil, and Provel and assiago cheeses.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Toasted french baguette topped with garlic, and olive oil.
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Garlic Bread$3.99
French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Cheesy Garlic Bread image

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Blend of Italian cheeses on top of buttered garlic French bread. One order serves 3
Garlic Bread$4.00
French bread topped with a buttery garlic spread. One order serves 3
More about Okane's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Taco Salad

Mac And Cheese

Green Beans

Carbonara

Rigatoni

Spaghetti

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Charles to explore

St Charles

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston