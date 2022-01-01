Garlic bread in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.00
Toasted baguette topped with garlic, olive oil, and Provel and assiago cheeses.
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Toasted french baguette topped with garlic, and olive oil.
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$3.99
French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.