Grilled chicken in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Grilled Chicken Panino
|$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon, tomato, mixed greens, Provel cheese and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.
Mission Taco Joint
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.