Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Saint Charles

Go
Saint Charles restaurants
Toast

Saint Charles restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Fratelli’s Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Panino$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast, grilled and topped with bacon, tomato, mixed greens, Provel cheese and pesto aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Grilled Chicken image

 

Mission Taco Joint

1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Mission Taco Joint
side Grilled Chicken GF image

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
side Grilled Chicken GF$6.50
8 ounces of seasoned grilled chicken breast
More about Okane's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Charles

Carbonara

Cannolis

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Spaghetti

Waffles

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Charles to explore

St Charles

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Charles to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston