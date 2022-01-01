Nachos in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve nachos
Super Smokers Food Truck
44 Delacroix Place, St Charles
|BBQ Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
Loaded Elevated Nachos
1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES
|Cannoli Nacho
|$7.00
Cinnamon Sugar Chips, Chocolate Chip Whipped Mascarpone, Dark Chocolate Curls, Mixed Berry Jam, Strawberries, Orange Zest, Mint
|Top Nacho
|$12.00
Tri-Color Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Chorizo & Ground Beef Blend, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Sour Cream
|PBJ Nachos
Wonton Chips, Sunflower Butter with Mixed Berry Jam. Includes a kid’s fruit cup and an Honest apple juice.
Schlafly Bankside
920 South Main Street, St Charles
|Chicken Nachos
|$15.75
Smoked chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, jalapenos, cilantro & sour cream served on tortilla chips with queso
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Nachos
|$5.99
Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese.
|Nachos Supreme
|$8.99
Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.