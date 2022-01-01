Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve pork chops

The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey image

 

The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey

5065 State Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Pork Chop$28.00
Sweet Potato Pecan Hash + Apple Butter
More about The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
Item pic

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popper Pork Chops (6)$54.00
Pork Chops (3)$30.00
pan-seared with Italian breading and lemon over mashed potatoes and green beans
Popper Pork Chops (3)$28.00
seasoned grilled hand-cut pork chops topped with cream cheese, fresh sliced jalapeño, cheddar, and bacon with smashed potatoes
More about Okane's Kitchen

