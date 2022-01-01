Pork chops in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve pork chops
More about The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey
5065 State Highway N, Cottleville
|Bourbon Pork Chop
|$28.00
Sweet Potato Pecan Hash + Apple Butter
More about Okane's Kitchen
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Popper Pork Chops (6)
|$54.00
|Pork Chops (3)
|$30.00
pan-seared with Italian breading and lemon over mashed potatoes and green beans
|Popper Pork Chops (3)
|$28.00
seasoned grilled hand-cut pork chops topped with cream cheese, fresh sliced jalapeño, cheddar, and bacon with smashed potatoes