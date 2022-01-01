Quesadillas in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd
Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
Choose up to three cheeses.
|Bacon Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
More about Mission Taco Joint - Streets of Saint Charles
Mission Taco Joint - Streets of Saint Charles
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$11.00
Crisped wheat tortilla with melted Chihuahua and goat cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms, arugula, roasted poblano and pico de gallo; drizzled with cilantro crema (V)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Crisped flour tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese, chipotle grilled chicken, roasted corn and pico de gallo; drizzled with mango agave glaze and cilantro crema
|Cheese Quesadilla