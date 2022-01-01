Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Fratelli’s Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Carbonara$14.00
Rigatoni Pasta in rich cream sauce with cured pork, egg, and grated asiago cheese. Served with a side salad.
Rigatoni Carbonara$16.00
Rigatoni Pasta in rich cream sauce with cured pork, egg, and grated cheese.
Rigatoni$15.00
Ribbed tubed pasta served with tomato sauce, prosciutto, peas, and mushrooms. Topped with a touch of cream sauce.
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
NOTO image

 

NOTO

5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Rigatoni alla sugo$8.00
rigatoni noodles, parmesan cheese, bolognese sauce (tomato, carrot, onion, pork)
Kids Rigatoni Pasta$7.00
rigatoni noodles, parmesean cheese. Choice of: olive oil, butter, or plain marinara sauce
Sugo Rigatoni$23.00
braised pork, tomato, fennel, parsley, parmigiano reggiano
More about NOTO

