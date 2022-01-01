Rigatoni in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve rigatoni
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$14.00
Rigatoni Pasta in rich cream sauce with cured pork, egg, and grated asiago cheese. Served with a side salad.
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$16.00
Rigatoni Pasta in rich cream sauce with cured pork, egg, and grated cheese.
|Rigatoni
|$15.00
Ribbed tubed pasta served with tomato sauce, prosciutto, peas, and mushrooms. Topped with a touch of cream sauce.
NOTO
5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles
|Kids Rigatoni alla sugo
|$8.00
rigatoni noodles, parmesan cheese, bolognese sauce (tomato, carrot, onion, pork)
|Kids Rigatoni Pasta
|$7.00
rigatoni noodles, parmesean cheese. Choice of: olive oil, butter, or plain marinara sauce
|Sugo Rigatoni
|$23.00
braised pork, tomato, fennel, parsley, parmigiano reggiano