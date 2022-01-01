Salmon in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve salmon
Fratelli’s Ristorante
2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
Atlantic salmon fillet, lightly seasoned, grilled, and drizzled with house-made chipotle aioli. Served with a side and a salad.
Salt + Smoke
501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.99
Pickled onions, roasted red pepper, alfalfa sprouts, smoked tomato mayo. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles
|Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
|Salmon
|$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
|Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles
|Salmon Sandwich
|$12.49
(Includes 1 Side)
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
|Salmon Solo
|$9.99
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|side Grilled Salmon
|$12.00
6 ounce grilled salmon filet finished with fresh herb oil and garlic
|Blackened Salmon (3)
|$38.00
blackened grilled salmon with an avocado, mango, red pepper salsa over wild rice (salsa will be on the side)
|Blackened Salmon single
|$14.00