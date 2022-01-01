Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve salmon

Fratelli’s Ristorante

2061 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Atlantic salmon fillet, lightly seasoned, grilled, and drizzled with house-made chipotle aioli. Served with a side and a salad.
More about Fratelli’s Ristorante
Salt + Smoke

501 S MAIN ST., ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Sandwich$14.99
Pickled onions, roasted red pepper, alfalfa sprouts, smoked tomato mayo. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Wasabi Sushi Bars

1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Salmon$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Salmon$7.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles

Avg 4.6 (1767 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sandwich$12.49
(Includes 1 Side)
Smoked Salmon Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Salmon Solo$9.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
side Grilled Salmon$12.00
6 ounce grilled salmon filet finished with fresh herb oil and garlic
Blackened Salmon (3)$38.00
blackened grilled salmon with an avocado, mango, red pepper salsa over wild rice (salsa will be on the side)
Blackened Salmon single$14.00
More about Okane's Kitchen

