Scallops in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve scallops
NOTO
5105 Westwood Dr, St Charles
|Scallop Fiore
|$24.00
bay scallops, swiss chard, gremolata, white wine, lemon butter, red pepper vinaigrette
(gluten-free penne pasta +3.00)
Wasabi Sushi Bars - St. Charles
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles
|Scallop Volcano
|$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
|Spicy Scallop
|$7.00
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds