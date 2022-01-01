Taco salad in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Loaded Elevated Nachos
Loaded Elevated Nachos
1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Chorizo Beef Blend, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Avocado Crema, Micro Cilantro, Ranch, Tri-colored Tortilla Chips, Taco Seasoning
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Okane's Kitchen
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Buff Taco Salad single
|$11.00
|Buff Taco Salad
|$20.00
grilled or fried chicken tossed in our creamy buffalo sauce on top of a blend of lettuces, cheddar cheese, green onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, black beans, jalapenos served with homemade ranch
|Taco Salad single
|$11.00