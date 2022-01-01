Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Saint Charles

Item pic

 

Loaded Elevated Nachos

1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES

Taco Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Chorizo Beef Blend, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Avocado Crema, Micro Cilantro, Ranch, Tri-colored Tortilla Chips, Taco Seasoning
Banner pic

 

Mattingly's - St. Charles

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

Taco Tuesday$9.99
Three soft taco shells stuffed with either fish or shrimp with lettuce, pico, and southwest sauce, or beef or chicken with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
Taco Salad$8.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Taco Meat Quesadilla$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles

Poke Tacos$11.00
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
Item pic

 

Mission Taco Joint

1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES

MTJ Taco Sauce$0.50
Taco Party$60.00
Back while supplies last! Bring home a build your own taco kit that feeds four! Your choice of two proteins, 16 corn or flour tortillas, and two sides. All orders come with Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Salsa de Arbol, Shredded Lettuce, and Pickled Onions. Complimentary Chips and Salsa included in every Taco Party.
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Item pic

 

Okane's Kitchen

4765 Highway N, Cottleville

Buff Taco Salad single$11.00
Buff Taco Salad$20.00
grilled or fried chicken tossed in our creamy buffalo sauce on top of a blend of lettuces, cheddar cheese, green onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, black beans, jalapenos served with homemade ranch
Taco Salad single$11.00
