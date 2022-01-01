Tacos in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve tacos
More about Loaded Elevated Nachos
Loaded Elevated Nachos
1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Chorizo Beef Blend, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeños, Avocado Crema, Micro Cilantro, Ranch, Tri-colored Tortilla Chips, Taco Seasoning
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Taco Tuesday
|$9.99
Three soft taco shells stuffed with either fish or shrimp with lettuce, pico, and southwest sauce, or beef or chicken with lettuce, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo.
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
|Taco Meat Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles
|Poke Tacos
|$11.00
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|MTJ Taco Sauce
|$0.50
|Taco Party
|$60.00
Back while supplies last! Bring home a build your own taco kit that feeds four! Your choice of two proteins, 16 corn or flour tortillas, and two sides. All orders come with Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Salsa de Arbol, Shredded Lettuce, and Pickled Onions. Complimentary Chips and Salsa included in every Taco Party.
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
More about Okane's Kitchen
Okane's Kitchen
4765 Highway N, Cottleville
|Buff Taco Salad single
|$11.00
|Buff Taco Salad
|$20.00
grilled or fried chicken tossed in our creamy buffalo sauce on top of a blend of lettuces, cheddar cheese, green onion, tomato, crispy tortilla strips, black beans, jalapenos served with homemade ranch
|Taco Salad single
|$11.00