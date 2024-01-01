Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Saint Charles

Saint Charles restaurants
Saint Charles restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Kaldi's Coffee - St. Charles - Drive Thru

1856 Zumbehl Road, Saint Charles

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$9.49
Bandana’s BBQ - Mid Rivers

6163 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St Peters

Turkey Sandwich$10.99
5oz turkey on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
Kid Turkey Sandwich$4.99
Served with your choice of one side.
Mattingly's - St. Charles - 3434 Harry S Truman Blvd

3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles

Turkey Club w/2 pieces toast$10.99
Our delicious Turkey club with less carbs!
