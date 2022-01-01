St Charles restaurants you'll love
More about Rec Hall(OLD)
Rec Hall(OLD)
800 S Duchesne St, St. Charles
|Popular items
|Sunday Admission
|$5.00
|Perennial Southside Blonde
|$7.00
|Blue Moon
|$6.00
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Narwhal's Crafted
1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES
|Popular items
|Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
|Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Vodka, freshly-pureed strawberries, from-scratch lemonade, house simple, basil
|Zombie
Goslings Black Seal rum, silver rum, spiced rum, overproof rum, cinnamon simple, grenadine, lime, guava, pineapple, bitters
More about Loaded Elevated Nachos
Loaded Elevated Nachos
1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES
|Popular items
|Hawaiian
|$12.00
Tortilla Chips, Pulled Chicken Thighs, Poblano Queso Blanco, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Jalapeño, Avocado Purée, Cilantro
|Side-By-Side
|$18.00
Mix & Match any two (2) entrees or apps to share.
|Smashburger
|$12.00
Potato Chip Blend, Seasoned Ground Beef, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, 1000 Island, Sesame Seed
More about Schlafly Bankside
Schlafly Bankside
920 South Main Street, St Charles
|Popular items
|Schnitzel
|$16.00
Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with bacon mushroom gravy, vegetables & garlic mashed potato
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.29
Smoked chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, jalapenos, cilantro & sour cream served on tortilla chips with queso
|Grilled Chicken
|$12.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese & sriracha aioli served on a brioche bun
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
|Sake (2pc)
|$6.00
fresh salmon
|Wasabi Special
|$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
More about Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint
1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES
|Popular items
|Hot Fried Chicken
|$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Single Burger + 1 Side
|$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.