St Charles restaurants you'll love

St Charles restaurants
Toast

St Charles's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try St Charles restaurants

Rec Hall image

 

Rec Hall(OLD)

800 S Duchesne St, St. Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunday Admission$5.00
Perennial Southside Blonde$7.00
Blue Moon$6.00
More about Rec Hall(OLD)
Narwhal's Crafted image

 

Narwhal's Crafted

1450 Beale Street, ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Vodka, freshly-pureed strawberries, from-scratch lemonade, house simple, basil
Zombie
Goslings Black Seal rum, silver rum, spiced rum, overproof rum, cinnamon simple, grenadine, lime, guava, pineapple, bitters
More about Narwhal's Crafted
Loaded Elevated Nachos image

 

Loaded Elevated Nachos

1450 BEALE ST. #130, ST. CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hawaiian$12.00
Tortilla Chips, Pulled Chicken Thighs, Poblano Queso Blanco, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Pineapple Salsa, Jalapeño, Avocado Purée, Cilantro
Side-By-Side$18.00
Mix & Match any two (2) entrees or apps to share.
Smashburger$12.00
Potato Chip Blend, Seasoned Ground Beef, Chipotle Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, 1000 Island, Sesame Seed
More about Loaded Elevated Nachos
Schlafly Bankside image

 

Schlafly Bankside

920 South Main Street, St Charles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Schnitzel$16.00
Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with bacon mushroom gravy, vegetables & garlic mashed potato
Chicken Nachos$10.29
Smoked chicken, black bean, tomato, corn salsa, jalapenos, cilantro & sour cream served on tortilla chips with queso
Grilled Chicken$12.75
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese & sriracha aioli served on a brioche bun
More about Schlafly Bankside
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Mission Taco Joint image

 

Mission Taco Joint

1650 BEALE ST., ST CHARLES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Fried Chicken$3.75
Crispy habanero marinated chicken breast, cilantro-lime crema, shredded red cabbage, and pickled tomatillo salsa; served on a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, chile de arbol salsa, grilled pineapple pico, and crispy onions, on a corn tortilla.
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

3150 Elm Point Industrial, St Charles

Avg 4.6 (1767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Plate$15.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Single Burger + 1 Side$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in St Charles

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Map

