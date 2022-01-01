Saint Clair Shores American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Saint Clair Shores

Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores image

 

Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores

25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores

Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad$11.99
Onion Rings$6.99
Detroit Delight$10.99
Pat O'Brien's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pat O'Brien's

22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Quesadillas$8.99
Cajun Steak Bites$13.99
Golden Chicken Strips$10.99
Corner Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Kitchen

22428 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Fish & Chips$16.50
Icelandic Cod dipped in CK's homemade beer batter and fried served with French fries, homemade coleslaw & CK's own homemade tartar sauce
Corner Kitchen Burger$12.00
2 - 4oz. patties grilled & topped with melted American cheese served over CK's special sauce on a potato bun with French fries
Fried Chicken$11.25
All-natural chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour and fried crisp. Topped with CK's homemade Coleslaw served on a Brioche bun with CK's special sauce
Travis Coffee Shop image

 

Travis Coffee Shop

23500 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
