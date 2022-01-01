Saint Clair Shores American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Saint Clair Shores
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad
|$11.99
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
|Detroit Delight
|$10.99
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pat O'Brien's
22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
|Cajun Steak Bites
|$13.99
|Golden Chicken Strips
|$10.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Kitchen
22428 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
Icelandic Cod dipped in CK's homemade beer batter and fried served with French fries, homemade coleslaw & CK's own homemade tartar sauce
|Corner Kitchen Burger
|$12.00
2 - 4oz. patties grilled & topped with melted American cheese served over CK's special sauce on a potato bun with French fries
|Fried Chicken
|$11.25
All-natural chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour and fried crisp. Topped with CK's homemade Coleslaw served on a Brioche bun with CK's special sauce
Travis Coffee Shop
23500 Greater Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores