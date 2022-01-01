Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Antipasto salad in
Saint Clair Shores
/
Saint Clair Shores
/
Antipasto Salad
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Detroit Style Pizza Co.
28630 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
Sm Antipasto Salad
$7.00
Lg Antipasto Salad
$10.00
More about Detroit Style Pizza Co.
Johnny Z's Pizzeria
28210 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
Antipasto Salad
More about Johnny Z's Pizzeria
