Cake in Saint Clair Shores
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve cake
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores
|Cinna-Bun Cakes
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Pat O'Brien's
22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores
|Carrot Cake
|$6.99
Huge piece of carrot cake enough for two but you won’t want to share!
Try it grilled with ice cream for only $2 more!
|Chocolate Towering Cake
|$6.99
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Modern Cone
28616 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores
|CARROT CAKE ICE CREAM CAKE
PICKUP SATURDAY 4/16 12-9pm
We will be closed Sunday 4/17
Please ignore “order ready in 15 minutes on receipt”
Carrot cake ice cream paired with vanilla cake and a basic Easter buttercream design. (Similar to the picture but all cakes will look different. Some round and some square)
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. This pre order is for carrot cake ice cream cake only. If you’re looking for a more custom design please call the store to place a custom cake order for Easter.