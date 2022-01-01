Cake in Saint Clair Shores

PICKUP SATURDAY 4/16 12-9pm

We will be closed Sunday 4/17

Please ignore “order ready in 15 minutes on receipt”

Carrot cake ice cream paired with vanilla cake and a basic Easter buttercream design. (Similar to the picture but all cakes will look different. Some round and some square)

NO SUBSTITUTIONS. This pre order is for carrot cake ice cream cake only. If you’re looking for a more custom design please call the store to place a custom cake order for Easter.

