Carrot cake in Saint Clair Shores

Saint Clair Shores restaurants
Toast

Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pat O'Brien's

22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.99
Huge piece of carrot cake enough for two but you won’t want to share!
Try it grilled with ice cream for only $2 more!
More about Pat O'Brien's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Modern Cone

28616 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.7 (546 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARROT CAKE ICE CREAM CAKE
PICKUP SATURDAY 4/16 12-9pm
We will be closed Sunday 4/17
Please ignore “order ready in 15 minutes on receipt”
Carrot cake ice cream paired with vanilla cake and a basic Easter buttercream design. (Similar to the picture but all cakes will look different. Some round and some square)
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. This pre order is for carrot cake ice cream cake only. If you’re looking for a more custom design please call the store to place a custom cake order for Easter.
More about Modern Cone

