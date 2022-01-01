Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Saint Clair Shores

Saint Clair Shores restaurants
Toast

Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve chicken salad

Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores image

 

Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores

25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Southwest Chicken Salad$11.99
Lg Crispy Chicken Delight Salad$11.99
More about Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Charro

24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores

Avg 3.9 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD*$11.99
Grilled with cubanelle pepper, red onion and mushroom. Served on fresh lettuce in a crispy, flour tortilla bowl. Choice of dressing on the side.
CHICKEN TACO SALAD*$10.99
Served in a crispy, deep flour tortilla shell, on a bed of lettuce, garnished with diced tomatoes, green olives, onions and shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about El Charro
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Pat O'Brien's

22385 E 10 Mile Rd, St. Clair Shores

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
Walnut Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Pat O'Brien's

