Chili in
Saint Clair Shores
/
Saint Clair Shores
/
Chili
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve chili
Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
25801 E Jefferson Ave, Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
Chili Fries
$5.99
More about Detroit's Finest - St. Clair Shores
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
El Charro
24401 Harper Ave, St Clair Shores
Avg 3.9
(218 reviews)
SIDE OF CHILI*
$1.00
Beef chili sauce
More about El Charro
