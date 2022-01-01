Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Saint Clair Shores
/
Saint Clair Shores
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Saint Clair Shores restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
28210 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
8in Chocolate Chip Cookie
$6.00
More about Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
Gaudino's
27919 Harper Avenue, Saint Clair Shores
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
House baked large chocolate cookie
More about Gaudino's
